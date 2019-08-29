Whirlpool recalls more than 26K glass cooktops with touch controls due to burn, fire hazards

The recall, issued Wednesday, involves 26,300 cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019.

Consumers affected by the recall should contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.

The company has received 133 reports of the cooktop surfaces turning on by themselves. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, “this resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.”

