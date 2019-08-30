× Construction almost complete at busy Edmond intersection

EDMOND, Okla. – Construction at a busy intersection in Edmond is almost complete.

For months, drivers in Edmond have worked to avoid the construction and detours along 15th and Santa Fe.

Now, city leaders say the majority of the roadwork is complete.

They say contractors still need to install sidewalk ramps on each corner of the intersection.

Officials warn that lanes will sporadically close and shift next week pending bad weather.