Democratic presidential candidate makes several stops in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Democratic presidential candidate made several stops in Oklahoma on Thursday.

He stopped in Tulsa to see the history of the city’s Black Wall Street before he visited Vernon AME Church to help raise money to keep the historic church open for decades to come.

The church is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

He spoke to KXII on a number of issues including gun violence and racism in our nation.

“It’s ultimately not about what hate-mongers and bigots are doing, we’ve had them all in our country. It’s about what we people of good conscious are doing to confront white supremacy, to confront racism, to confront bigotry of any kind,” Booker said.

Booker donated $1,000 to help preserve the church. He was presented with a brick that came from the original building that existed back in 1921.

After the fundraiser at the church, Booker stopped at the University of Oklahoma.