DUI checkpoints planned across Oklahoma during Labor Day weekend

NORMAN, Okla. – Law enforcement agencies around the state will be teaming up for DUI checkpoints this Labor Day weekend.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Norman Police Department, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office will be out on patrol to catch drivers who are under the influence.

The checkpoint starts in Norman on Friday night, then it will be in Tulsa on Saturday.

This is part of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office is offering $10 off Uber coupons to help keep our roads safe from DUI drivers.

