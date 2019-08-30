Edmond police investigating after three bodies found at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are investigating after three bodies were found at a home early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday morning at a home near 15th and Kelly.

“I was kind of lost, looking for the house here. So, I ended up driving down this street further that direction back and forth, must have been three times,” Keith Norman told News 4.

Just minutes after Keith Norman found his friend’s home, murder was unfolding across the street.

“I didn't hear a peep. Nobody was out. No cars were moving. It was just nice, serene, middle of the night,” Norman said.

The peaceful night ended up taking a chaotic, deadly turn.

"A friend of a person who lives inside said that somebody was having a domestic and then possibly that somebody had a gun. When our officers arrived, they also received a separate 911 call from somebody inside the home saying that possibly somebody had been shot,” Sgt. James Hamm, with Edmond Police Department, said.

When officers arrived, they prepared for a possible hostage situation. When they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, they approached the house and discovered one body in the front yard and two more bodies inside the home.

A neighbor told News 4 a couple lives there and said while he was walking his dog hours before that deadly gunfire, he saw the woman come out of the home with a man he didn’t recognize.

"We were out here about a week ago on a domestic which resulted in nobody being arrested, I believe. The officers were able to resolve the conflict that night,” Hamm said.

Unfortunately, this latest conflict had a very different ending.

People who live in the neighborhood and those visiting, like Norman, are in disbelief.

"It's a quiet neighborhood. I wouldn't think anything like this would happen,” Norman said. “But when it does happen, it does kind of hit home really, that things do happen like this.”

On Friday afternoon, police officials said they believed the case was a double murder-suicide. They identified the victims as Sarah Semlar and Adam Crawford, while the suspected shooter was identified as Scott Garber.

Investigators say Semlar and Garber were engaged and recently befriended Crawford.

