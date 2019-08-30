× EMBARK adjusts grocery shuttle service for northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After the last supermarket in northeast Oklahoma City said it was closing its doors, city leaders took action to make sure that residents had access to fresh food.

Smart Saver, located near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King, gave just a few days notice to shoppers that it was closing.

“It sucks to see that the main grocery store our people have to go to is being shut down,” Pallu Isreal, a concerned citizen, told News 4.

Although two new stores said are planning to open their doors in the coming months, the community is currently dealing with a food desert.

EMBARK and other partners began offering free grocery shuttle service in northeast Oklahoma City.

Now, city leaders say they are changing the shuttle service beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The changes are as follows:

Pickups at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (ADA service only on Saturdays)

Pickup location: East end of the Ralph Ellison Library parking lot (southeast corner of N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King)

Destination: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2217 N.W. 23rd St., on all four days. Cash Saver, 1149 Martin Luther King, on Thursdays only.

Drop off zone: Shoppers can be dropped off at their residence if they live between N Lottie Ave. and I-35, from N.E. 8th St. to N.E. 30th St. Everyone else will be returned to the pickup point at the library.