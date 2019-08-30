× Famous jazz musicians to perform at SWOSU Jazz Festival

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Jazz fans will have the chance to see some of the most successful studio musicians in the world at a local university.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University will celebrate the 50th annual SWOSU Jazz Festival in 2020 with the Grammy Award-winning Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band.

The Big Phat Band consists of many of the top jazz musicians in the world. Several of its members have been heard on movie soundtracks like ‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ and ‘Spiderman.’

The SWOSU Jazz Festival is planned for Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 on the Weatherford campus, and tickets go on sale on Sept. 3.