“It’s ratchet over here in these apartments,” Residents fed up with substandard conditions at metro apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several tenants say black mold and maggots are creeping from beneath the carpet in their metro apartment complex.

The management staff is claiming to News 4 they have it under control and working on the issues.

“I’m just telling you like it really really is,” Annetta said. “It’s ratchet over here in these apartments.”

Black mold, an indoor waterfall, and even maggots in the carpet are just part of a long list of problems those like Annetta say they’re dealing with at Chelsea Manor.

“I need another apartment,” Annetta said. “I need furniture. I need clothes. Oh my god, I can’t believe this.”

At Mike Major-Sweet’s place, water crept in from Friday’s rain, forcing him to line his front door with bags of sand.

“It came up to here in the hallway in-between our two bedrooms,” Major-Sweet said.

But Annetta’s standing water comes from a hole in the roof.

“I need somewhere to sleep without being wet and have bugs,” Annetta said. “This is a depressing place.”

The complex refused to do an on-camera interview but tells News 4 they took ownership of the apartment just last month. They also tell us they’re doing the best they can before they kicked our news team out.

“They pretty much are just telling all of us what we want to hear,” Brittany King said.

So for now, the tenants are taking it day by day.

“I tolerate it because I can’t move right now but believe me, I’m saving my coins,” Annetta said.

The tenants also tell News 4 the complex has informed them their rent will be increased in the future.