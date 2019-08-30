Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Jury convicts Oklahoma man of murdering son-in-law at family barbecue

Posted 8:50 am, August 30, 2019, by

DEL CITY, Okla. – A jury has been convicted of murdering his son-in-law at a family barbecue last year.

In April of 2018, police were called to a home near S.E. 29th St. and S. Bryant Ave. for a disturbance call. When officers arrived, they spotted Frank Reynolds driving away.

Reynolds’ son-in-law, 27-year-old Joseph Groh, was found on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died not long after paramedics arrived.

Joseph Groh

Police say Groh was at the home with his wife and two children for a family barbecue when, according to court records, witnesses said, “there was a verbal or physical altercation” between Reynolds and Groh.

Officers discovered security cameras in the kitchen, pointing in the direction of the back porch.

A Del City officer testified in a probable cause affidavit that the video shows Groh enter the home through the rear sliding patio door. When Reynolds “appears in the kitchen and fires” one round from a .44 caliber black powder revolver in an “upward direction and then [Reynolds] fires the fatal shot without provocation, striking [Groh] in the chest.” Groh then collapsed on the back porch, where he later died.

This week, a jury found Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder for the deadly shooting.

The jury recommended that he serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 18.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.