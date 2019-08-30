Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to the chest killed Edmond man

EDMOND, Okla. –Authorities are releasing more details in connection to the death of a young Edmond man.

In June, Sawyer English was unexpectedly found dead in his home after coworkers called the police when he didn’t show up for work for several days.

At the time, officials said his death was not the result of “natural causes.”

“It’s definitely crushing,” said Jake Storey, a close friend of English.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Edmond police entered English's home and found him dead.

Authorities say on July 11, they learned that 37-year-old George Stewart Watson shot English through the window of his home while another suspect, 37-year-old Lindsi Mae Mayabb, waited in the car. They were ultimately arrested on complaints of first-degree murder. Now, an autopsy report is releasing new information regarding English's murder. The report states that English was shot three times with two of the bullets causing damage to his thigh and pelvis. However, a gunshot wound to the chest caused injuries to his heart and lungs, which is ultimately what killed him.