Officials investigating after moving van slams into fast-food restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City fast-food restaurant was busy cleaning up from Friday morning’s storms after a moving van smashed into the building.

Emergency crews were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at N.W. 36th and May after a moving van slammed into the side of it.

Investigators say the van was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit a light pole. It then smashed into the restaurant.

The crash is still under investigation.