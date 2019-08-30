Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Officials investigating after moving van slams into fast-food restaurant

Posted 2:43 pm, August 30, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City fast-food restaurant was busy cleaning up from Friday morning’s storms after a moving van smashed into the building.

Emergency crews were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at N.W. 36th and May after a moving van slammed into the side of it.

Investigators say the van was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit a light pole. It then smashed into the restaurant.

The crash is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.