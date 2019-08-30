× Officials: Suspect stole ambulance from hospital, led troopers on chase

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Troopers were forced to use stop sticks on an ambulance that was stolen from an Oklahoma hospital.

Officials say 29-year-old Devion Smith hopped in the ambulance at a Muskogee hospital on Friday morning and led troopers on a chase., according to FOX 23.

Authorities eventually caught up with him outside of Broken Arrow where they used stop sticks to bring an end to the chase.

At that point, Smith was taken into custody.