Oklahoma City offering fly fishing class

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a popular sport, and now families across Oklahoma City will be able to learn the tricks of the trade.

The OKC Parks fly fishing class will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery, located at 10940 N. Meridian Ave.

Volunteer instructors from the 89er Chapter of Trout Unlimited will lead the class.

“Fly fishing is a fun experience, and this class will help anglers get started,” said City Fisheries Biologist Bob Martin.

Students will learn about types of fly rods and lines, what bugs to use and get hands-on experience in knot tying.

All equipment is provided with a cost of $20 per student.

Click here for advanced registration.