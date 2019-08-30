× Oklahoma first responders prepare for Hurricane Dorian response

OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro area first responders are planning for an early-morning departure to Florida to aide with Hurricane Dorian.

On Friday, the State of Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management requested urban search and rescue teams from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros to assist with the anticipated aftermath of the approaching storm.

The first responders will be in Tallahassee for an estimated 10 days.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Edmond Fire Department, Moore Fire Department, Mustang Fire Department, Norman Fire Department, The Village Fire Department, Yukon Fire Department, a City of Oklahoma City Information Technology specialist and a structural engineer are all going to Florida to assist.

“This Urban Search and Rescue Task Force is well-equipped and well-trained,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department Chief Richard Kelley. “They will be there to provide assistance in any way necessary.”

The teams will depart tomorrow morning.