Oklahoma mother raising funds after infant injured during assault

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma infant is recovering serious injuries after he was caught up in the middle of a domestic assault.

Kriesha Germany told FOX 23 that she was at work when she got a panicked phone call from her babysitter.

Police say the babysitter was holding 9-month-old Cashyss Joseph as her boyfriend, Chad Young, beat her. Witnesses told police that Young continued to beat her even after she said to stop because she was holding the baby, and even after she was on the ground.

Cashyss was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery for a skull fracture. Doctors say he now needs a special helmet to make sure that his skull grows properly.

The helmet is not covered by insurance, so Germany is raising money through a GoFundMe.