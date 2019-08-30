× Oklahoma substitute arrested after allegedly threatening student

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – A substitute teacher in Pawhuska was taken into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill a student.

Police say it all began when a student told a staff member at Pawhuska Public Schools about the alleged threat.

Investigators told KJRH that the substitute, identified as 77-year-old Nancysu Herron, admitted that she threatened to kill one of the students

Pawhuska Public Schools posted the following statement on Facebook following Herron’s arrest:

“An incident occurred today at Pawhuska Elementary School at approximately 1:25 pm. A substitute teacher made threats to a student in the classroom. The students from the classroom alerted one of our physical education teachers who quickly reported the incident to the principal. The principal, Byron Cowan, contacted Pawhuska police department who arrived to investigate. The police department arrested Nancysu Herron and removed her from the building. This is a great example of quick action and communication between the police department and the school system. We take every threat seriously and work with local authorities to help prosecute to the greatest extent of the law. We thank the students who came forward to make the report and the teacher and principal who acted quickly.”