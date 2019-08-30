Organization bringing awareness to deadly genetic disorder

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma organization is hosting an event to raise awareness for a fatal genetic disorder.

Huntington’s disease is a deadly genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. As a result, a patient’s physical and mental abilities deteriorate.

Now, there are approximately 30,000 Americans suffering from the disease.

Now the Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk is working to support the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

The organization is hosting a hope walk on Sept. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Midwest City.

