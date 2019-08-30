× OSU Leads Beavers at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team opened the season Friday night, and lead Oregon State 31-16 at halftime at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Oregon State took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in six plays, with Jake Luton passing to a wide open Isaiah Hodgins for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Beavers a 7-0 lead with 13:06 to play in the first quarter.

OSU responded with a 70-yard drive in 8 plays, with Chuba Hubbard scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7.

The Beavers came back with a 30-yard field goal from Jordan Choukair to regain the lead 10-7 with 3:42 to play in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, a Tylan Wallace touchdown catch was overruled by replay, and it led to a 23-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola to tie the game at 10 with 13:33 to play in the first half.

OSU forced an Oregon State punt after just three plays, then marched to a score, with L.D. Brown scoring on a 4-yard run to cap an 86-yard drive in 7 plays to make it 17-10 Cowboys with 9:41 to play in the second quarter.

The Cowboys then forced another punt after three plays, and added another touchdown.

Sanders threw out in the right flat to Tylan Wallace, who scooted 36 yards for the touchdown to extend OSU’s lead to 24-10 with 6:45 to play in the first half.

After a third straight three-and-out for the OSU defense, the Cowboys offense scored again, as Sanders lobbed one to Wallace, who pulled down the catch in traffic for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 31-10 Cowboys with 2:02 to play in the second quarter.

Oregon State answered on offense with a one-yard touchdown pass from Luton to Tyjion Lindsey with just three seconds left in the first half.

The Beavers went for two points and the pass was incomplete, giving OSU a 31-16 halftime lead.