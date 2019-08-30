Police identify victims in Edmond murder suicide

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are investigating after three bodies were found Friday morning at a home near 15th and Kelly.

“I just wouldn’t have expected it. At all,” said Keith Norman, who is staying with a friend in the neighborhood.

It all happened shortly before 2 a.m.

“As our officers were being dispatched to the residence, they received a 911 call from Mr. Garber, who told our dispatchers that he had just killed his wife and her friend,” said Edmond Police Sgt. James Hamm.

43-year-old Scott Garber shot and killed both 29-year-old Sarah Semlar and 28-year-old Adam Crawford inside the home before taking his own life.

“Wow. It’s a little shocking. It’s such a nice neighborhood,” Norman said.

Police said a friend of Semlar’s called 911 after she received a concerning phone call.

“The last thing that she heard from Sarah was her say, “he has a gun.” And the phone disconnected,” Hamm said.

Officers arrived to find the body of Garber in the front yard, and the bodies of Semlar and Crawford inside the home.

Police said Crawford was a friend of the couple.

“They had become friends over the last couple of months, with Adam. He periodically would stay there. It wasn’t uncommon for him to stay the night there,” Hamm said.

Garber’s 11-year-old daughter was left hiding in the closet.

“It’s our hope that this child didn’t physically witness anything,” Hamm said.

Garber’s daughter is now with other family members. Officers told News 4 they have been called out to the home before for another domestic situation where Garber had locked himself in a room. Police are still investigating a motive for the murders.