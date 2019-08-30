× Police investigating after three bodies found at Edmond home

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead at a home in Edmond.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Edmond police were called to a home near 15th and Kelly after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance in the area.

A short time later, dispatchers received a call from someone inside the home reporting that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators believed a hostage situation was underway so they tried to establish communication with anyone inside the home.

When they were unable to do that, they made their way inside and made a gruesome discovery.

They ultimately discovered the bodies of three people.

Investigators are now working to determine if this is a triple homicide or a case of murder-suicide.

At this point, no one is in custody.