Precure Nursery – Tree Selection

It’s fall time at Precure Nursery! We want to help you select the proper tree for your yard this season for planting. There is a saying that the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time was yesterday. We want you to help us. If you can bring in pictures of your lawn, house, or property – maybe things around you – it will help us to help you identify what you may be looking for. Is it a shade tree, ornamental tree, or evergreen? Think about what side of the house you need the trees on. Are you trying to make a screen or block downwind? You may be trying to create shade for a dog run or the house. The more information you can bring us, we can help you!

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W. Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality. Visit PrecureNursery.com

Have a landscape or gardening question? Ask the gardening expert here:

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.

