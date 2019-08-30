Putnam City Schools Inducts Inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Putnam City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class of 12 on Friday night in Warr Acres.

Among the 12 inductees were former OU and NBA star Alvan Adams, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent, and Major League Baseball pitcher Bob Shirley, all from the Putnam City High School class of 1972.

Representing Putnam City West were Mike Cutter, Jan Ross and Brian Tallett, and Putnam North by former OU Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford, Cory Baze and Mike Maddox.

The coaches inducted were David Diefenderfer, the late Mike Little, and the late A.D. Burtschi, the former Putnam City High School boys basketball who died Thursday night at the age of 70 of kidney failure.