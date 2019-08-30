× Relics of Padre Pio will be on display at Oklahoma City church

OKLAHOMA CITY – Relics of a Catholic saint will be on display at an Oklahoma City Catholic church next month.

Officials with Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City say the relics of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, commonly known as Padre Pio, will be on display and exposed for veneration.

Padre Pio was born on May 25, 1881 and became a priest in 1910. In 1918, the wounds of Christ appeared on his body, making him the first Catholic priest in the history of the church to be stigmatized.

Padre Pio was known for his gift of ‘reading souls’ and spent many long hours hearing confessions. His fellow friars claimed to witness him levitating and appearing in two different places at once to comfort to those in need. He was said to have had gifts of healing and prophesy.

He died in 1968, and Pope John Paul II declared him ‘Venerable’ in 1997. In 2002, he was proclaimed “Saint Pio of Pietrelcina.” Padre Pio is the patron saint of Italy, civil defense volunteers, adolescents, and stress-relief.

Church leaders say Padre Pio’s glove, the crusts of his wounds, cotton gauze bearing his bloodstains, a lock of his hair, his handkerchief soaked with his sweat hours before his death and his cloak will be available for veneration.

The relics will be at the church on Friday, Sept. 27. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Overflow parking will be in the north parking lot of All Episcopal Church and shuttles will run every five to 10 minutes during veneration.