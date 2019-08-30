× Report: “Small number” of employees laid off from Perry Ditch Witch facility

PERRY, Okla. – Company officials say some employees in Perry are losing their jobs due to a restructuring plan.

In February, The Toro Co. announced that it was acquiring Charles Machine Works Inc., the parent company of Ditch Witch.

Ditch Witch is the largest employer in the City of Perry, employing close to 1,900 workers.

This week, The Toro Co. confirmed to the Tulsa World that it was laying off about 110 employees company-wide as part of a realignment plan.

Officials say a “small number” of those employees belonged to the Ditch Witch facility in Perry.