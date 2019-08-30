Several teenagers injured in school bus accident in Mayes County

STRANG, Okla. – Several football players and a bus driver were treated for injuries following a school bus accident in Mayes County.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a school bus along County Rd. E 420, just east of County Rd. N. 437 near Strang.

Troopers say the 8th-grade football team was on their way home from a game.

Investigators say the bus was westbound on E 420 when it failed to maintain its lane of travel.

According to the report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the bus departed the roadway to the right before the driver overcorrected. The bus ended up sliding and rolling, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Officials say the driver and another adult were both treated for injuries and released from a nearby hospital.

The report states that five teenagers between 13-years-old and 15-years-old were taken to nearby hospitals for head and internal trunk injuries.

Fortunately, they were all treated and released.