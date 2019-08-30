Silver alert issued for missing Hughes County man

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Hughes County are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 85-year-old Coy Edwards. He suffers from dementia and has a heart condition.

Edwards was last seen around 12 p.m. on Thursday in the 7900 block of E. 139 Rd. in Calvin.

Officials have not released a description of Edwards, and they say they do not know what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

Investigators say he may be driving a gold 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate “EZS 171.”

At this point, officials do not know what direction he was traveling.