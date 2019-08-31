Metro family searching for son that’s been missing since Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma city woman is searching for her son that she says sen hasn't seen, or heard from, him since Monday night after the severe weather that rolled through the metro. Lisa Coker says 21-year-old Bevin Coker was at a friends house when he disappeared leaving behind his cell phone and wallet. Lisa says she spoke with Bevin Monday morning, but she hasn't heard from him since. "I had a text conversation with my son because he had a doctor`s appointment the next day, and I wanted him to remember he had the doctors appointment," Lisa told News 4. "He said yes, he was going to be there."

The last text Bevin sent his mom said "love you too." She says Tuesday morning she texted him back to say she would pick him up for the doctors appointment, but he didn't have his phone with him. She says Bevin left it at his friends house the night he disappeared. "It has been very tough not knowing because my son is not like this," Lisa said. "Sometimes we might not exactly know where he is, but he`s always had his phone with him, and he`s always gotten back to me."

Also missing is Bevin's friend, 21-year-old Andrew Loyd. He also left his cell phone and wallet the night of the storms. Lisa says she's filed a missing person report with the Oklahoma City Police Department. If you have any information about were Bevin or Andrew might be, you are asked to contact to Oklahoma City Police Department.