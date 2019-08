× Police Investigating Homicide In Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Northwest 10th and Tulsa shortly before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Residents in the apartment complex reported hearing multiple gunshots before officers arrived on scene.

Authorities say the victim had a firearm on him.

Police are still searching for a suspect.