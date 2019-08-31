Police searching for suspect after finding a mean dead with multiple gunshot wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after one man was found dead at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police say they received reports of multiple shots fired Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. near 10th and Tulsa. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say they are still looking for the suspect, and trying to identify the victim. "All we have on the victim is a street name, slang name, that some of the residents of the apartment complex have seen previously," Cpt. Ronnie Beck with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "Don`t know what apartment number, if he even lives here or not."

Police say not only did the victim have multiple gunshot wound, but there were eve more shots fired at the scene. "Evidence at the scene suggest that there were over a dozen rounds that had been fired on the scene," Cpt. Beck said. "We are currently trying to identify witnesses and even trying to identify who the victim is at this time."

Police are also searching for any information about the potential suspect. Right now they don't know the race or gender of the shooter, or even how many suspects they are looking for. "No specific suspect information," Cpt. Beck said. "We`ve received various different reports that were conflicting that we`re following up on."

Officials say they the victim did have a gun in his possession, but none of the bullets were fired from his gun.