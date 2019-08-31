× Tulsa Co. launches state’s first opioid relapse prevention program for former inmates

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma county has launched the state’s first opioid relapse prevention program that would allow released inmates who are addicts to receive a drug that inhibits the effects of opioids and curbs the urge to use.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office launched the pilot program Aug. 26.

The Tulsa World reports that injections of the drug, Vivitrol, cost about $1,000 each.

The county jail’s medical partner, Turnkey Health, estimates 10 to 15 inmates could be approved for the program monthly.