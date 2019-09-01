× 19 years later: Oklahoma City police, OHP remember fallen officer, trooper

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two state agencies are remembering two men who were killed in the line of duty 19 years ago.

On August 31, 2000, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Matt Evans was driving westbound on I-40 in Oklahoma City to assist another trooper who was calling for backup.

At the same time, Oklahoma City police officer Jeffrey Rominger had just initiated a pursuit of a vehicle which entered I-40 at May Ave. eastbound in the westbound lanes.

As they approached a hill, the suspect in the pursuit struck a semi, causing the suspect and patrol units to crash into each other. All three vehicles caught fire.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene and Rominger was taken to the hospital where he later died.

OHP officials say both occupants in the suspect vehicle also died on impact.

Evans joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 1999.