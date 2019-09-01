City of Oklahoma City releases Labor Day holiday schedule
OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City released the city’s Labor Day holiday schedule last week.
Here is a list of what residents should be aware of on Monday.
- City offices closed.
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Sept. 4.
- EMBARK bus service on weekend schedules.
- OKC Streetcar service on regular schedule.
- Animal Welfare shelter closed.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- Parks Department recreation centers, senior centers, gyms and Foster Indoor Program Pool closed.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Municipal Court pay window closed.