City of Oklahoma City releases Labor Day holiday schedule

Posted 8:45 am, September 1, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City released the city’s Labor Day holiday schedule last week.

Here is a list of what residents should be aware of on Monday.

  • City offices closed.
  • No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Sept. 4.
  • EMBARK bus service on weekend schedules.
  • OKC Streetcar service on regular schedule.
  • Animal Welfare shelter closed.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
  • Parks Department recreation centers, senior centers, gyms and Foster Indoor Program Pool closed.
  • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Municipal Court pay window closed.
