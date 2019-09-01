OSBI investigating after elderly man beaten, tied up with wife during armed robbery in Tuttle 

TUTTLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery at an elderly couple’s home.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a couple in their late 70’s were tied up by two suspects who had entered the couple’s home in Tuttle near E Main St. and S. Richland Drive.

OSBI officials say the husband was beaten before being tied up with his wife.

The man was able to break through the bindings and then got a loaded gun, shooting at the suspects.

The suspects took off after shots were fired and fled to a vehicle waiting outside the home with a third suspect inside.

The suspects that entered the home are described as:

Female Mid-20’s to early 30’s Approximately 5’4” and 130 pounds Tattoo on the back of her neck or upper back

Male White Mid-20’s to early 30’s Approximately 5’7” and 140-145 pounds Tattoos on the top of right arm



The third suspect was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and never entered the home.

If you can help identify the suspects, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.