Fans celebrate first game day of 2019 in Norman

NORMAN - Fans from across the state made their way to Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to watch the Sooners take on the University of Houston on Sunday. Some fans got to Norman as many as 12 hours before kickoff to start tailgating and getting ready for game day. "Actually we kind just have to get here early to get our parking place," OU Fan Eddie Mills told News 4. "Other than that we have it rigged up where it doesn`t take long to get it set up."

There was corn hole, great food, and of course adult beverages. Sunday was also the first time you could continue drinking in the stadium with the school selling beer on game days. "It`s a good idea. It keeps people in the stadium," OU Alumni Andy Stewart said. "A lot of times people would come out and not come back in, so I think that`s a good thing."