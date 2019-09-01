Fatal McIntosh County crash under investigation, OHP says

Posted 1:17 pm, September 1, 2019, by

CHECOTAH, Okla. – A crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, at around 11:40 p.m., on Texanna Road near CR 1140, approximately four miles south and five miles east of Checotah.

According to a trooper’s report, 26-year-old Stoney Nicholson, of Oktaha, was traveling northbound on Texanna Road when he “failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right,” overturned and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.