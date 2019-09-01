× Fatal McIntosh County crash under investigation, OHP says

CHECOTAH, Okla. – A crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, at around 11:40 p.m., on Texanna Road near CR 1140, approximately four miles south and five miles east of Checotah.

According to a trooper’s report, 26-year-old Stoney Nicholson, of Oktaha, was traveling northbound on Texanna Road when he “failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right,” overturned and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.