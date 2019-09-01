Labor Day weekend: Water safety tips

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether you’re hitting the water at a lake or river for Labor Day weekend, officials want to make sure you keep safety a priority with some simple tips.
Here are tips from the National Safety Council to keep you and your family safe.
- Don’t go in the water unless you know how to swim; swim lessons are available for all ages
- Never swim alone
- Learn CPR and rescue techniques
- Make sure the body of water matches your skill level; swimming in a pool is much different than swimming in a lake or river, where more strength is needed to handle currents
- If you do get caught in a current, don’t try to fight it; stay calm and float with it, or swim parallel to the shore until you can swim free
- Swim in areas supervised by a lifeguard
- Don’t push or jump on others
- Don’t dive in unfamiliar areas
- Never drink alcohol when swimming; alcohol is involved in about half of all male teen drownings, according to KidsHealth.org
