Labor Day weekend: Water safety tips

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether you’re hitting the water at a lake or river for Labor Day weekend, officials want to make sure you keep safety a priority with some simple tips.

Here are tips from the National Safety Council to keep you and your family safe.

Don’t go in the water unless you know how to swim; swim lessons are available for all ages

Never swim alone

Learn CPR and rescue techniques

Make sure the body of water matches your skill level; swimming in a pool is much different than swimming in a lake or river, where more strength is needed to handle currents

If you do get caught in a current, don’t try to fight it; stay calm and float with it, or swim parallel to the shore until you can swim free

Swim in areas supervised by a lifeguard

Don’t push or jump on others

Don’t dive in unfamiliar areas

Never drink alcohol when swimming; alcohol is involved in about half of all male teen drownings, according to KidsHealth.org

Click here for more tips.