Man Builds Mini Owen Field in His Backyard

BLANCHARD, Okla- One man's passion for OU football has pushed him to make his own Owen field in his backyard.

"If you build it, they will come." said Owen Pickard.

OK, that's from a different state and sport, but this is the story of the Oklahoma version. A former pasture in Blanchard is now a 1/10th scale copy of the most famous football field in the state

"We have dubbed this Giddy and we are painting it as a football field to look as though it`s a miniature version of the University of Oklahoma`s football field."

Owen Pickard said he thought about naming it Owen Field but, that would have been a little self absorbed and, he didn't want to mess with copyright laws.. So his son, Gideon, with the matching jersey, gets the honors..

The field meant hours of earth moving and mowing for Pickard. The field all about family for Owen.

"The numbers were hand drawn on a stencil by my grandfather, 81-year-old Bob Pickard." said Owen Pickard.

Numerous nieces and nephews already use the field for fun but he has dream for the fields namesake to christen the turf.

"Its a dream, it would be a great hope that he would take his first steps on Giddy field." said Pickard

Speaking of the turf .. the hybrid on the Sooner inspired field actually comes from Stillwater.

"The funny thing is that this grass is actually brand new from OSU." said Pickard.

Even though its taken months to get the field ready for opening night, it took just as long to get clearance to build.

"It took me a little bit to say ok yes you can build a football field." said Kelcie Pickard, Owen's wife.

"I had to beg, I had to really beg to be able to do something ridiculous like this. " said Owen Pickard.