Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, Oklahoma authorities taken into custody

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man wanted by several agencies in northeastern Oklahoma was captured, officials say.

Officials were looking for Luis “Lee” Rosales, 38, last week in the southern part of Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County near 211th Street South and Yale overnight.

Authorities say Rosales had federal and state warrants out for his arrest.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, he was captured by U.S. Marshals and Sapulpa police on Friday.

FOX 23 reports prior to his arrest, he was involved in a standoff and officials used tear gas to get him out.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a hold for U.S. Marshals.