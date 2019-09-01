Oklahoma school nearly ready to open following cleanup from spring flooding

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – The open date of an Oklahoma school damaged from flooding over the spring season has changed again, but school officials are hopeful this will be the last change.

Webbers Falls Public Schools students were supposed to begin classes on August 9, but that changed to September 3 due to cleanup.

According to school officials, the open date has been postponed to September 9.

FOX 23 reports the school is 95 perfect done as new floors and ceilings were replaced.

School officials say crews still need to install bathroom stalls and replace doorknobs. A fire marshal must then approve the work.

On Saturday, staff gathered in the cafeteria for a free dinner as a thank you for all of their hard work.

