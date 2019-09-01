Oklahoma Supreme Court hands down order regarding anti-constitutional petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Supreme Court provided some clarity on the next steps for the petition that's trying to stop the new constitutional carry law from going into effect on November 1. Petition organizers turned in all of the signatures they had Thursday night, but the Secretary of State's office has not yet started counting. Instead the office wanted to wait on a ruling from the Supreme Court on the protest filed by the 2nd Amendment Association. In an order the Supreme Court handed down Friday, the court said it wanted "A statement regarding the umber of signatures submitted to the Secretary of State's Office," from petition organizers. Three hours before the deadline State Representative Jason Lowe said they had 50,000 signatures on the petition, but they believe a last second delivery of petitions from Tulsa got them close to the 59,000 they needed.

The court also wants a response to the protest filed by the 2nd Amendment Association last week. “We submitted our petition to the Secretary of State, they approved it. So that says it all," Representative Lowe said. "When a person was handed a petition, they had every opportunity to read the petition, and we believe it’s accurate.”

The main point of the protest by the 2nd Amendment Association is that organizers were misleading voters to get the to sign the petition. "It states you could carry on a college campus, which is completely inaccurate," 2nd Amendment Association President Don Spencer said. "It`s absolutely opposite of what the bill says, or what the law says."

Representative Lowe and his team now have until Thursday to file their official response to the protest in court. "I`m not worried because we are going to get our right back one way or the other. It`s going to be returned," Spencer said. "I`m optimistic it`s going to take place on November 1st like it`s scheduled. Like the legislature wants, like the governor wants, like the people want."