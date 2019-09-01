× Sooners Lead Houston At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Houston 21-10 at halftime Owen Field in Norman in the season opener on Sunday night.

The Sooners began the game on defense and forced a Houston punt after just three plays, capped by a sack from Kenneth Murray.

OU’s offense then went to work, with Jalen Hurts at quarterback for the first time as a Sooner, and went 61 yards in just three plays to a touchdown.

Hurts passed to Jeremiah Hall for a 14-yard touchdown, with Hall reaching the ball across the pylon just as he got pushed out of bounds, giving OU a 7-0 lead with 12:21 to play in the first quarter.

The Cougars went three and out again on their second series, but Oklahoma couldn’t score on their ensuing possession, hindered by a holding penalty, and then a missed 49-yard field goal attempt by Calum Sutherland.

Houston got a 27-yard run by D’Eriq King on their next possession, but were forced to punt again.

The Sooners then marched to the Houston 2-yard line as the first quarter ended.

On the second play of the second quarter, Hurts scored on a one-yard sneak to make it 14-0 with 14:10 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma added to the lead on their next possession with the first big pass play of the game, as Hurts found a wide open CeeDee Lamb for a 45-yard touchdown to cap a 77-yard, eight-play drive and it was 21-0 Sooners with 8:09 to play in the second quarter.

Houston finally broke through on offense, with D’Eriq King passing to Kyle Porter for a 23-yard touchdown to cut OU’s lead to 21-7 with 4:58 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma was marching to try to respond to the score, but a turnover stopped the drive.

Hurts gained 43 yards on a run, then three plays later on a run, fumbled and the ball was recovered by Damarion Williams at the Houston 30-yard line.

The Cougars converted the fumble into a 34-yard field goal by Dalton Witherspoon to make it 21-10 Sooners with 26 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma got into position for a field goal to end the first half, but Sutherland missed a 36-yard attempt and it was 21-10 at halftime.

Hurts is 13-for-15 for 174 yards and rushed for 128 yards on 11 carries.