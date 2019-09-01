Stillwater police investigating alleged murder-suicide

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.

On Saturday, just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area near E 9th Ave. and Perkins Rd. to a report of a murder-suicide.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds and the other sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and say the incident remains under investigation.