Teen killed, others injured after two-vehicle crash near Altus

ALTUS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma teen.

It happened Sunday, just before 1:30 a.m., on State Highway 6 near US Highway 62, approximately four miles west of Altus.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle was traveling northbound on State Highway 6 when the driver hit the rear of another vehicle also traveling northbound.

The vehicle that was hit departed the roadway and rolled, coming to a rest on its top.

The driver and three other passengers inside the vehicle were injured, with one being taken to the hospital in critical condition. A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old female, of Altus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.