× Arrest made in connection to Bethany man’s stabbing death

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police say an arrest has been made in connection to a man’s murder.

On August 29, just after 12:30 a.m., Bethany officers responded to the Bethany Square Apartments near NW 16th and Rockwell in reference to a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of the complex.

Officers provided aid to the man until he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police identified the man as 56-year-old Jackey Don Ivey, of Bethany.

Police say during the investigation, 29-year-old Cara Jean Lane, who lived at the same apartment complex as the victim, was identified as a suspect.

Lane was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Bethany police are not looking for any additional suspects, but say the investigation is still in its early stages.

If you have any information, call Bethany police at (405) 789-2323.