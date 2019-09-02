Cooking with Kyle: Navy bean soup

Posted 4:30 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, September 2, 2019

This easy, slow-cooker recipe for navy bean soup can be prepped in the evening, thrown in the slow cooker in the morning, and a hearty dinner is ready in the evening. Added bonus: it freezes beautifully!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. dried navy beans
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 2-3 carrots, chopped
  • 1 quart vegetable stock or broth
  • 2 C water
  • 1 t salt
  • 1/2-3/4 t pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, minced OR 2 t granulated garlic
  • 2 T Worcestershire
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 T dried parsley
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can chopped tomatoes

Directions 

  1. Rinse and sort beans; cover with 6 C cold water and soak overnight.
  2. Drain beans.
  3. Combine all ingredients EXCEPT dried parsley and chopped tomatoes in slow cooker.
  4. Cook covered, on low setting for 8-10 hours.
  5. Add dried parsley and can of tomatoes. (Including liquid)
  6. Yield: 12-13 Cups
