Cooking with Kyle: Navy bean soup

This easy, slow-cooker recipe for navy bean soup can be prepped in the evening, thrown in the slow cooker in the morning, and a hearty dinner is ready in the evening. Added bonus: it freezes beautifully!
Ingredients
- 1 lb. dried navy beans
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 2-3 carrots, chopped
- 1 quart vegetable stock or broth
- 2 C water
- 1 t salt
- 1/2-3/4 t pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced OR 2 t granulated garlic
- 2 T Worcestershire
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 T dried parsley
- 1 (14.5 oz) can chopped tomatoes
Directions
- Rinse and sort beans; cover with 6 C cold water and soak overnight.
- Drain beans.
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT dried parsley and chopped tomatoes in slow cooker.
- Cook covered, on low setting for 8-10 hours.
- Add dried parsley and can of tomatoes. (Including liquid)
- Yield: 12-13 Cups