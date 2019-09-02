Cooking with Kyle: Navy bean soup

This easy, slow-cooker recipe for navy bean soup can be prepped in the evening, thrown in the slow cooker in the morning, and a hearty dinner is ready in the evening. Added bonus: it freezes beautifully!

Ingredients

1 lb. dried navy beans

1 medium onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2-3 carrots, chopped

1 quart vegetable stock or broth

2 C water

1 t salt

1/2-3/4 t pepper

1 clove garlic, minced OR 2 t granulated garlic

2 T Worcestershire

1 bay leaf

1 T dried parsley

1 (14.5 oz) can chopped tomatoes

Directions