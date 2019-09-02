“I was scared,” 17-year-old Oklahoma girl robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Deer Creek High School senior said she was held at gun point, forced to drive to a metro gas station, and ordered to withdraw hundreds of dollars out of her account.

Now, she and her mom are speaking out in hopes that the man responsible is caught.

“But he said it would only take like a minute,” Grace Hilliard said.

That so called “minute long” meet-up turned into nearly an hour of terror for Grace Hilliard.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday night, an unexpected text popped up on her phone before her shift ended.

The 17-year-old said it was from someone she remembered from middle school.

“He told me he wanted to catch up and he had a lot going on so he wanted to talk to me,” Hilliard said.

The two met up at the corner of 62nd and Portland Avenue.

According to Hilliard, a teenage boy hopped in her car and pointed a gun straight at her head while telling her to drive to 7-Eleven.

Hilliard said he forced her to go inside the gas station with him and withdraw $600.

“I was scared but I was just trying to do what I needed to do,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said she drove him to the original meeting spot where he took off with the cash and her phone.

She immediately went back to work and called police.

“It’s completely surreal and terrifying,” Renee Gunsaulis said.

She said she received a phone call that shook her to the core.

“My daughter needs to know there is justice in the world,” Gunsaulis said.

So Grace’s mother took to Facebook with an idea of who was behind the whole plan saying, “We have filed a police report. The police tell us he has other charges against him but they are not able to find him at this point.”

The Deer Creek senior is still shaken up and is wondering why the alleged thief picked her.

“I’m not really sure,” Hilliard said. “Maybe he didn’t know anyone else.”

“They try to prey on the kindness of good people and that is what he did to her,” Gunsaulis said.

Hilliard said that $600 she was saving up for college next year. She said she described her kidnapper to Oklahoma City police, but right now police are not naming a suspect.