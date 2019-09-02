× Man arrested following child sexual abuse investigation

GUYMON, Okla. – Authorities say a man at the heart of a child sexual abuse investigation has been taken into custody in Texas County.

On Aug. 29, officials say an 11-year-old child told officers with the Guymon Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted in May. She was able to identify the alleged suspect as 31-year-old Gerardo Valles Avalos.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control interviewed Avalos in Texas County.

Avalos was arrested on two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of lewd molestation and one count of rape by instrumentation.

The investigation is still ongoing.