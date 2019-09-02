× Officials investigating after body found in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the area near Classen Blvd. and N.W. 56th St. after a lawn crew stumbled upon a body in a drainage ditch.

Hazmat crews and the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s dive team responded to the scene to pull the body from the ditch.

Right now, investigators say they are not sure if the body is connected to another body that was found last week.