Officials investigating after Sand Springs officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

Posted 11:58 am, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 2, 2019


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Officials say the incident started as a pursuit in Sand Springs at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to FOX 23, at some point during the pursuit, officers shot at the suspect, killing him. The OSBI identified the suspect Monday afternoon as Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49.

One Sand Springs officer was involved in the incident and placed on leave.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and no other details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.