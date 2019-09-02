× OG&E crews deploy to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews with OG&E are deploying to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery.

On Tuesday, a contingent of 38 OG&E trucks carrying 64 line crew members and support personnel will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.

OG&E officials say they were requested by Duke Energy.

Before crews leave, they will gather for a pep talk and safety tailboard.

Crews will arrive at the designated staging area in North Carolina by Wednesday evening.